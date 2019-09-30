Teen hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WFOX/WJAX/CNN) – A Georgia family is in mourning after a tragic hunting accident.

A teen is dead after being mistaken for a deer by another person in his group.

Michael Rawling says it’s the good things he wants to remember about his younger cousin Bobby Lee Lane.

“He worked really hard. He had a heart of gold,” said Rawling.

What he can’t forget is the shooting accident that took the 17-year-old before his life really began.

Glenn County police say it happened when Lane was in the woods deer hunting with a friend.

“Apparently he shot through a bush thinking it was a deer and it happened to be my cousin,” Rawling said.

After Lane had been shot, the friend who pulled the trigger drove him to a gas station where they met first responders.

Lane was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

“You never think of anything like that you know. A 17-year-old kid. But it’s very hard, very very hard,” Rawling said.

Now his family is left with the task of burying Lane, devastated by his loss.

“You don’t expect anything like this to happen to a child,” Rawling said.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources is involved with the investigation.

