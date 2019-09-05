Teen in viral photo shielding elderly woman from rain found, treated to dinner

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KRON) – Police have located a teen in Missouri who went viral after a photo of him shielding an elderly woman from the rain melted hearts everywhere.

Authorities treated 14-year-old Tyrea and his mom Ebony out for dinner!

“Well this kiddo who I have only known a short time already means the world to me,” Officer Holt said in a Facebook post on the Independence Police Department page. “As promised after finding him I took him out to dinner. He and his wonderful mom Ebony enjoyed some Red Lobster.”

Officer Holt was able to locate Tyrea thanks to a family member who saw the story and called police.

Photo: Independence Police Department

