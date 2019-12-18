Teen ‘kidnapped’ in viral video admits she staged it all

NEW YORK CITY (WCBS/CNN) – Police in New York say the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx was all staged.

They say the teen confessed that she wanted to get away from her family.

16-year-old Karol Sanchez walked out of the 40th precinct Tuesday evening with the relatives who spent the day searching for her, trailing behind.

None of them said a word.

Around 11:30 Monday night, Karol was with her mom on Eagle Avenue in Melrose when surveillance video shows four men in a car pull up, grab the teen, push her mother to the ground, then drive off.

“She was just screaming ‘my daughter my daughter my God someone please’ she was screaming hysterically,” said Melrose resident Shaniya Williams.

The family lives in Dutchess County but had been staying with relatives in the Bronx.

In the morning, the NYPD put out an AMBER Alert and plastered the neighborhood with missing persons posters.

Then 15 hours after what “looked” like her abduction, Karol came back to the spot where she was taken and reunited with her relatives – to their relief.

Sources tell CBS2 the teen turned herself into police on-site and confessed that she orchestrated her own kidnapping with the help of four accomplices in an attempt to run away from her family.

“She was shaken up, she was bending over, grabbing her knees, and discussing with the police,” said witness Zani Koxha.

Police let the teen girl go without charging her with any crimes.

The NYPD says it’s still investigating and is looking to speak with those accomplices.

