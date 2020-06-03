Teen shares rules mom says he must follow as a young, black man

HOUSTON (KRON) – An 18-year-old from Houston has gone viral after posting a TikTok video that has since been liked more than two million times.
In the video, Cameron Welch explains to viewers the unwritten rules his mom makes him follow as a young, black man.
Some of the rules, according to Welch, include:
- Don’t put your hoodie on
- Don’t touch anything you’re not buying
- Never leave the house without your ID
- Don’t drive with a wifebeater on
You can see his full video here:
“I want people to understand the type of things my mom has to instill in me because my people continue to be judged by the color of our skin and not the content of our character, as Martin Luther King Jr. said. It is a required conversation our parents must have to ensure that we come home alive,” Welch told BuzzFeed.
