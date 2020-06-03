Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Teen shares rules mom says he must follow as a young, black man

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KRON) – An 18-year-old from Houston has gone viral after posting a TikTok video that has since been liked more than two million times.

In the video, Cameron Welch explains to viewers the unwritten rules his mom makes him follow as a young, black man.

Some of the rules, according to Welch, include:

  • Don’t put your hoodie on
  • Don’t touch anything you’re not buying
  • Never leave the house without your ID
  • Don’t drive with a wifebeater on

You can see his full video here:

@skoodupcam

Jus some unwritten rules my mom makes me follow as a young black man #fyp #blacklivesmatter

♬ original sound – marcappalott

“I want people to understand the type of things my mom has to instill in me because my people continue to be judged by the color of our skin and not the content of our character, as Martin Luther King Jr. said. It is a required conversation our parents must have to ensure that we come home alive,” Welch told BuzzFeed.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News