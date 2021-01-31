Teen with autism scores 3-pointer during high school basketball game

by: James Baker via Storyful

An Oklahoma high school student with autism had a basketball game to remember when he scored a three-pointer on January 23.

Students from Waukomis High School and Garber High School paused their Skeltur Conference game at the Stride Bank Center in Enid to give Waukomis student Elisandro Rivera a chance to score a three-pointer.

Video shared by Enid resident James Baker shows both teams pausing play to let Rivera shoot three-pointers until he scores.

Speaking to KOCO, Rivera’s mom, Lorena Hernandez, said that playing basketball has helped the teenager build up his confidence.

“We are just happy he got to experience [that] at an actual tournament, we are just happy for him,” Hernandez said.

