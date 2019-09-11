Teen’s memory resets every two hours after head injury

MONMOUTH, IL (CNN NEWSOURCE) – An Illinois teen says she still can’t remember anything after a head injury months ago but doctors don’t see anything wrong.

This is putting extra stress on a new school year.

In just a few hours, Riley Horner won’t remember this moment.

“I’m very confused and I like try to think back and I can’t,” Riley said.

Every two hours, her memory resets, and each morning, she wakes up scared and confused.

“I have a calendar on my door and I look and it’s September and I’m like, ‘woah,’” Riley said.

“When she wakes up every morning, she thinks it’s June 11th,” Sarah Horner, Riley’s mother, said.

That’s the day Riley was accidentally kicked in the head and after dozens of seizures and countless hospital visits, the Horner’s still don’t know why Riley can’t remember anything.

“They tell us like there’s nothing medically wrong. They can’t see anything medically. You can’t see a concussion on an MRI or CT Scan. My brother passed away last week and she probably has no idea. And we tell her every day but she has no idea about it,” Sarah said.

Even the simpler things are wiped out. At school, Riley can’t even remember where her locker is.

“I know it’s hard for them as much as it’s hard for me. And people just don’t understand. It’s like a movie. Like I will have no recollection of this come supper time. My mom will say, ‘Oh you were on the news’ — ‘what?'” Riley said.

Its changed everything for this former athlete and scholar.

Everything’s more complicated when you just can’t remember.

“And they told us that she might just be like this forever and I am not okay with that,” Sarah said.

For a girl who should be in the most memorable time of her life…

“I’m not making memories and I’m just like really scared,” Riley said.