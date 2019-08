Tennessee inmate escapes on tractor; correction officer found murdered

RIPLEY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee official says an inmate who is a person of interest in the death of a corrections employee escaped the area on a tractor.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said at a news conference Wednesday evening that the tractor used by 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson was found about a mile away from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

The facility is about 60 miles from Memphis.

Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker said 64-year-old correctional administrator Debra Johnson was found dead in her residence at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He said she lived in a property on site.

Watson was serving a 15-year sentence on an especially aggravated kidnapping conviction out of Henry County.

He worked at the prison as a farm laborer.

TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.

