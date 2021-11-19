Tesla ranked among least reliable cars list

MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: A Tesla Model Y electric vehicle is dispalyed on a showroom floor at the Miami Design District on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Tesla reported $1.6 billion in profits for the months of July, August, and September, a record for them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tesla has landed among Consumer Reports‘ 10 least reliable cars list.

The ranking data comes from auto surveys completed by CR’s members. From there, the CR team decides which car issues matter the most and rank the cars from there. The criteria considers aspects like engine/electric motor problems, body integrity, climate system and more.

Specifically, it’s the 2022 Tesla Model Y that is ranked among the worst for reliability, according to CR.

“We found it quick, agile, and roomy, but it’s plagued with the same distracting controls and nearly as stiff of a ride as the Model 3,” CR describes.

Many owners reported problems with the sensors, heat pumps, air conditioning, and missing seals that led to water leaks, CR senior director Jake Fisher tells CNBC. During a presentation, Fisher also said “Electric SUVs as a vehicle category is the absolute bottom in terms of reliability.”

Tesla boasts the Model Y as a supremely versatile vehicle that carries seven people.

Tesla is still among the most liked car brands, this year’s CR satisfaction survey found.

The other nine least reliable cars in the Consumer Report are: