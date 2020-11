Related Content Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s next big bet rides on better batteries

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The S&P 500 is adding Tesla to the index, according to a news release by S&P Global on Monday.



Tesla will join the S&P 500 effective prior to trading on Monday, Dec. 21. to coincide with the December quarterly rebalance.

