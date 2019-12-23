Tesla’s stock hits record $420 a share

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk couldn’t resist poking fun on social media Monday as stock hit a record $420 level.

Musk tweeted in August last year that he was “considering taking Tesla private at $420.”

While that never happened, the stock got there on its own.

Musk tweeted Monday when the news broke, “Whoa… the stock is so high lol.”

Whoa … the stock is so high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2019

In case you didn’t already know, the number “420” is a common reference for marijuana use.

Shares of Tesla rose 3.8% Monday morning to hit the all-time high of $420.84.

