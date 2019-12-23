Tesla’s stock hits record $420 a share

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk couldn’t resist poking fun on social media Monday as stock hit a record $420 level.
Musk tweeted in August last year that he was “considering taking Tesla private at $420.”
While that never happened, the stock got there on its own.
Musk tweeted Monday when the news broke, “Whoa… the stock is so high lol.”
In case you didn’t already know, the number “420” is a common reference for marijuana use.
Shares of Tesla rose 3.8% Monday morning to hit the all-time high of $420.84.
