Texas man suspected of killing girlfriend, 9-month-old daughter

ABILENE, Texas (AP/KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities have arrested a 33-year-old Texas man suspected of killing his girlfriend and the couple’s infant daughter and leaving their bodies in front of a ranch.

Cody Edmund Dixon, of Abilene, was arrested in nearby Baird on Saturday night on two preliminary counts of capital murder in the killings of his 9-month-old daughter, Aria Ellen Dixon, and 22-year-old girlfriend, Alia Rae Hutchison, who had moved down from Wisconsin to be with Dixon.

Rick Jowers, the chief sheriff’s deputy in Callahan County, says Dixon told officers that he was being chased by someone who wanted to kill him and that God told him to kill his girlfriend and daughter. The victims’ bodies were discovered outside the front gate of a ranch between Baird and Putnam. He didn’t know if Dixon has an attorney.

Hutchinson is a 2015 graduate of Waupun High School, which is about 55 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

According to Chief Deputy Rick Jowers, this is the sixth murder they’ve had in the last eight years. “It’s devastating to us when we have a murder like this, any murder is devastating, it broke our heart,” said Deputy Jowers.

Dixon headbutted the City Marshall and tried to escape until a citizen tackled him.

Dixon was charged with possession of controlled substance, assault on a police officer, escape, possession of marijuana, and two counts of capital murder.

Dixon was already wanted for two warrants in different counties.

Dixon’s bond was set at $1.8 million.

Chief Deputy Rick Jowers said local police and the Texas Rangers are currently working on the investigation.

