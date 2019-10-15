Texas police officer charged with murder after woman shot inside her home

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A white former Fort Worth police officer has been booked in jail on a murder charge for the shooting of a black woman through a window in her home.

Aaron Dean was booked Monday afternoon. He also resigned from the police department, and the chief said he would have been fired if he didn’t quit.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot to death Saturday by Dean, who was responding to a report of an open door. Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus said Monday that there’s no indication the officers knocked on the front door, and that Jefferson died from a gunshot fired through a window accessible from the fenced-in back yard.

One of Jefferson’s sisters, Ashley Carr, said her sister was “a smart, ambitious, kind person with a nurturing spirit.” She said her sister had a bachelor’s degree in biology from Xavier University and that her coworkers saw her as a person of integrity.

Carr said Jefferson’s life was marked by honor, integrity, commitment and service, and she called on Fort Worth police to show those same attributes.

Members of the community have brought tributes to the home where Jefferson was killed early Saturday by an officer who was responding to a neighbor’s report of an open door.

On Monday morning, a dozen bouquets lay near the door and walkway of the home, which is next door to a mosque.

Andre McEwing says he grew up in the neighborhood but now lives in Crowley. He brought two bouquets of roses to the home Sunday but returned Monday to the site, saying the neighborhood “just has questions.”

In the fenced-in backyard, one bullet hole is visible in a window of the single-story, freshly painted purple home. Fort Worth police say the officer fired one shot into home, killing Jefferson.