Texas restaurant sells $400 fajitas

HOUSTON (CNN) – They say everything is bigger in Texas.

And now that includes the price tag for fajitas.

A Houston restaurant is selling the tex-mex entree for a whopping $400.

Welcome to Garden Grace.

The upscale restaurant, based in Denver, is expanding to H-town, but they’re making sure to infuse plenty of Texas in their menu.

“Taking in the vibe. See what people like,” Troy Guard said. “Creativity, the soul of this community.”

Troy guard, the owner and chef, says he’s been making trips here for the past four years just to get a feel for Houston.

Now they’re open for business at One Allen Center downtown.

So what does the Texas edition of their menu include?

“Our millionaire fajitas,” Guard said.

Fajitas, but not the way your mom made them.

These include pounds of beef, all the sides, enchiladas, plus:

“All our different sauces, handmade tortillas with gold leaf,” Guard said.

Golden tortillas, interesting.

But it comes with a price tag.

“They’re 400 bucks. They’re worth every penny,” Guard said.

Guard said he’s been working 16 hour days, six days a week to get the restaurant up and running.

He says his family has fallen for Houston so much, they’ve even bought a home here.

“What’s special about Houston is the people,” Guard said. “I mean, I know that sounds cliché, everywhere has great people in different cities, but we’ve really take a liking.”

If gold flex tortillas aren’t exactly your thing, they have plenty of steaks and other delicacies open for lunch and dinner.