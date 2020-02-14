Texas students injured after phone battery explodes

HOUSTON (KPRC) — Some junior high students in Texas were hurt after a phone battery exploded Friday.
Katy Independent School District said it happened at Mayde Creek Junior High.
A dozen students were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Most suffered smoke inhalation and their injuries are not serious.
It’s unclear what caused the explosion and fire.
Although fire department officials are calling it battery failure, an investigation is underway.
