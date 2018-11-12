National

How to get your hands on the limited edition Thanksgiving-flavored Pringles

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 12:18 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 12:21 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Thanksgiving is a little over a week away. 

Not much of a cook? Looking for an easy way to enjoy all the fixings without the fuss? 

Behold -- Thanksgiving-flavored Pringles. 

The limited-edition chips (NOT available in stores) come in three varieties -- turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. 

The classics of course! 

Bad news? The chips, which went on sale last Tuesday, reportedly sold out in less than an hour. They retailed $14.99 via the Kellogg's Store. 

Good news? There's still a way you can get your hands on these special chips, but it'll cost you. 

Many buyers have posted the Thanksgiving Pringles on eBay, with some sets going as high as $150 a pop. 

The cheapest set we found at "Best Offer" (so you don't have to bid) was $95. 

This isn't the first time people gobbled up the Thanksgiving Pringles chips. 

Last year’s Thanksgiving dinner included eight flavors: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, and pumpkin pie.

