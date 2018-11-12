How to get your hands on the limited edition Thanksgiving-flavored Pringles
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Thanksgiving is a little over a week away.
Not much of a cook? Looking for an easy way to enjoy all the fixings without the fuss?
Behold -- Thanksgiving-flavored Pringles.
The limited-edition chips (NOT available in stores) come in three varieties -- turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie.
The classics of course!
Bad news? The chips, which went on sale last Tuesday, reportedly sold out in less than an hour. They retailed $14.99 via the Kellogg's Store.
Good news? There's still a way you can get your hands on these special chips, but it'll cost you.
Many buyers have posted the Thanksgiving Pringles on eBay, with some sets going as high as $150 a pop.
The cheapest set we found at "Best Offer" (so you don't have to bid) was $95.
This isn't the first time people gobbled up the Thanksgiving Pringles chips.
Last year’s Thanksgiving dinner included eight flavors: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, and pumpkin pie.
