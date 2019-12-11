Final full moon of the decade is on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The last moon of the decade will become 100 percent full on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m., eastern time, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Unfortunately for the Bay Area, the full moon will arrive at 9:12 p.m. on Dec. 11.

This month’s moon has several names, the Farmer’s Almanac said, including the Long Night’s Moon and the full Cold Moon.

The last full moon of the year is traditionally associated with the bleakness of winter starting in December, according to KRON4 affiliate WDAF.

Winter officially begins a week later at the solstice on Dec. 21.

Appropriately, the “Long Night’s Moon” name originates from the more hours of darkness during the winter months.

As far as the symbolism of Thursday’s moon — the almanac says the number 12 is “like a curtain call that allows you to get your affairs together so you can benefit from the windfall that the universe is about to bestow on you.”