The most reliable SUVs across all sizes

Thanks to their practicality and versatility, the world has fully embraced SUVs. As automakers continually drop sedans from their model lineups, manufacturers have continued to launch new crossovers or SUVs. And in today’s SUV-dominant marketplace, not all are built to the same standard.

To help buyers narrow down what seems like endless options in the SUV marketplace, iSeeCars has compiled a list of the most reliable SUVs. These SUVs are proven to be among the longest-lasting cars on the road as determined by an analysis of 1.8 million vehicles to see which are most likely to exceed 200,000 miles. If you know you want a three-row hauler, you can also check out our list of the best three-row SUVs. Or, if you want a more premium vehicle, check out our list of the most reliable luxury SUVs.

Here are the most reliable SUVs by category:

Most-Reliable Large SUVs

#1 Toyota Land Cruiser

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.9 (of 10)

The iconic Toyota Land Cruiser earns the top spot by a wide margin. This classic off-road SUV debuted in the 1950s, and while it isn’t sold in high volumes, Toyota’s oldest nameplate has amassed a following of loyal enthusiasts who enjoy racking up miles on their Land Cruisers. It was engineered to last at least 25 years and is ubiquitous in developing countries where off-roading is the norm. The aging Land Cruiser hasn’t seen a redesign in over 13 years, so drivers likely keep older versions for longer because they still look like the latest models. The off-road capability and dependability doesn’t come cheap, with new versions costing $80,691 to $91,541 and three-year-old used Toyota Land Cruisers for sale costing between $58,834 and $73,994.

#2 Toyota Sequoia

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.5

Another full-size Toyota earns the second spot, the Sequoia. Just like the Land Cruiser, the truck-based three-row family hauler embodies Toyota’s reputation for reliability. It features three full rows of seats, with the third row spacious enough for adults, which isn’t always the case, even for large SUVs. It’s a capable family hauler able to tow heavy loads thanks to its brawny 5.7-liter V8 engine and durable powertrain that’s shared with the Tundra pickup truck. A new Toyota Sequoia costs $55,241 to $71,779, while a three-year-old used Toyota Sequoia costs between $35,058-$53,870.

#3 Chevrolet Suburban

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.2

The third-ranked Chevrolet Suburban full-size SUV is a popular livery vehicle thanks to its class-leading passenger and cargo space. Redesigned for the 2021 model year, it now includes an extra 23 cubic feet of cargo space and an extra two inches of legroom in both the second and third row. It also has improved ride quality and handling, an improved infotainment system, and more standard safety features. A new Chevrolet Suburban costs between $53,448 and $83,158 and a three-year-old used Chevrolet Suburban costs $33,163 to $50,991.

#4 Ford Expedition

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.2

An additional full-size SUV, the Ford Expedition ranks fourth. Known for its quality and reliability, it was named as Consumer Reports top choice for a large SUV. Unlike its rivals with V8 engines, the Expedition has a twin-turbo V6, giving it better gas mileage than the rest of its class. It is available as a two- or three-row SUV, and like the Suburban, it has vast cargo and passenger space to make it a popular choice for a livery vehicle. A new Ford Expedition costs $47,681 to $76,432, while a used Ford Expedition for sale costs from $34,742 to $55,989.

#5 Chevrolet Tahoe

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.1

Ranked fifth is another American full-size SUV, the Chevrolet Tahoe. Fully redesigned for 2021, it has three available engine options including two powerful V8 engines and a turbo diesel inline-six. The most powerful engine is a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. It boasts impressive cargo and passenger space, and like the Suburban, its redesign increased its legroom and added standard safety features. It is among the more affordable vehicles in the large SUV class with a new Chevrolet Tahoe costing between $53,758 and $79,489. If you opt for a three-year-old used Chevrolet Tahoe, you can expect to pay between $34,542 and $53,995.

#6 GMC Yukon/Yukon XL

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.1

Ranked sixth is the GMC Yukon and its extended variant, the GMC Yukon XL. Also redesigned for 2021, the Yukon and the Yukon XL share a platform with the other full-size GM SUVs including the Chevrolet Tahoe and the Chevrolet Suburban. GM’s 5.3-liter and 6.0-liter V8 powertrains found in these SUVs have been known to go the distance with minimal issues, and buyers love to use them for long-distance jaunts. All these big GMs will also pull more than 8,000 pounds, making them great options for those who do regular towing. A new Yukon/XL costs between $63,330 and $87,090 and a three-year-old used GMC Yukon costs between $36,807 to $57,988. Pricing for the Yukon XL is an extra $2,700 above the standard version, making it more expensive to buy now. However, it depreciates faster than the standard size, making used Yukon XLs a smart vehicle purchase.

#7 Nissan Armada

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.2

Rounding out the list of the most reliable large SUVs is the seventh-ranked Nissan Armada full-size SUV. It has a powerful V8 engine that makes it a capable hauler for people, cargo, and towing. A new Nissan Armada costs from $42,502 to $66,441, which is below-average for the class. A three-year-old used Nissan Armada costs from $26,651 to $40,997.

For a full list of large SUVs, check out our Best Large SUVs rankings.

Most Reliable Midsize SUVs

#1 Toyota 4Runner

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.1

The Toyota 4Runner earns the spot as the most reliable midsize SUV. The 4Runner’s presence on the list is no surprise, as its age-old 4.0-liter V6 is one of the toughest engines out there. The 4Runner is similar to the Land Cruiser in that it also enjoys a loyal following that keeps prices up and values high, ensuring high-mileage models still find ready buyers. The 4Runner’s reputation for durability and off-road superiority puts this genuine four-wheel drive SUV among the top ten most reliable SUVs. A new Toyota 4Runner costs between $47,681 and $76,431, while a used Toyota 4Runner costs between $34,742 and $55,989.

#2 Honda Pilot

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.0

The midsize Honda Pilot crossover ranks second in the midsize SUV category. The Honda Pilot is a spacious three-row crossover SUV that appeals to those who want a family-friendly hauler but don’t require a full-size SUV. It’s available in all-wheel-drive or front-wheel drive and is a popular minivan alternative with seating for up to eight passengers. It offers a smooth ride and above-average gas mileage for its class. It’s luxury version, the Acura MDX, ranks high among our list of the most-reliable luxury SUVs. A new Honda Pilot costs between $35,554 and $49,837 and a three-year-old used Honda Pilot costs between $23,498 and $34,999.

#3 Toyota Highlander

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

Ranked third is the Toyota Highlander. The Toyota Highlander is a capable crossover with a high-quality cabin and three spacious rows of seats. The Highlander comes standard with a suite of safety features including cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and pedestrian detection. Its luxury version, the Lexus RX 350 also earns high reliability rankings in the luxury midsize SUV class. A new Toyota Highlander costs between $36,314 and $50,341 and a three-year-old used Toyota Highlander costs between $24,988 and $35,994.

#4 Dodge Durango

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

The brawny Dodge Durango, ranks fourth. The midsize Dodge Durango offers two or three rows of seating with an abundance of cargo and passenger room. It is available with multiple powertrain options: a standard 293-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine, a 5.7-liter Hemi with 360 horsepower, and a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 475 horsepower. Just for the 2021 model year, is the special edition SRT Hellcat that features a 6.2-liter V8 with 710 horsepower, making it the most powerful production SUV in history. A new Dodge Durango costs between $31,500 and $56,559. A three-year-old used Dodge Durango for sale costs between $18,749 and $37,984.

#5 Hyundai Santa Fe

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.1

The Hyundai Santa Fe ranks fifth for its combination of quality and value. The Santa Fe consistently earns high rankings for predicted reliability and was named as a top SUV by JD Power. The Santa Fe also has above-average fuel economy for its class with its base engine with an EPA estimated 22 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway.

A new Hyundai Santa Fe costs between $25,476 and $40,469, and a three-year-old lightly used Hyundai Santa Fe costs between $15,580 and $29,037.

Honorable Mention:

Kia Sorento

Redesigned for 2021, the Kia Sorento is similar to the Hyundai Santa Fe and shares the same platform. It has an upscale interior while also being among the lowest-priced vehicles in its class, making it an excellent value.

For a full list of midsize SUVs, check out our Best Midsize SUVs rankings.

Most Reliable Compact SUVs

#1 Honda CR-V

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.1

The Honda CR-V ranks fourteenth and is the only compact SUV to make the list, proving that capable and reliable SUVs come in all sizes. The small crossover has above average cargo and passenger space for its class. A new Honda CR-V costs from $26,454 to $35,742 and a three-year-old used Honda CR-V costs from $19,465 to $28,237.

#2 Jeep Wrangler

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.0

The Jeep Wrangler is the runner-up for the most reliable compact SUV. The Wrangler is known for its off-road prowess, and comes with a 285-horsepower V6 as its base engine. The Wrangler appeals to drivers who prioritize adventure over comfort, and the niche vehicle has amassed a fervent customer base. A new Jeep Wrangler costs between $31,598 and $49,291, while a three-year-old used Jeep Wrangler costs between $27,081 and $40,975.

#3 Subaru Outback

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.6

While the vehicle is technically classified as a wagon, the Subaru Outback offers standard all-wheel drive and provides cargo space typical of a compact SUV. Although its reliability rating fell just short of our overall rankings, it’s a dependable hauler for those who want the perks of an SUV with the driving dynamics of a car. A new Subaru Outback costs between $28,751 and $41,872 and a three-year-old used Subaru Outback costs between $18,908 and $28,998.

Honorable Mentions:

Toyota RAV4

The popular Toyota RAV4 earns an honorable mention thanks to Toyota’s reputation for long-lasting, durable SUVs. It’s among the most reliable vehicles out there for shoppers looking for a reliable and dependable compact SUV.

Buick Encore

The Buick Encore deserves recognition as a reliable option for drivers who want a subcompact SUV. Like most vehicles in the subcompact SUV class, it was introduced in 2013, so it hasn’t had the chance to demonstrate long-term reliability. However, it’s praised for its predicted reliability ratings making it a smart option for drivers who want an SUV but still want a small car.

For a full list of compact SUVs, check out our Best Small and Compact SUVs rankings.

Bottom Line:

While full-size SUVs account for the most models on the list, there are additional options for smaller and more practical haulers including midsize and compact SUVs. If you want not only the most reliable SUV, but also the most reliable vehicle you can buy period, the choices showcased here are your best bet. For going the distance without breaking so much as a light sweat, these SUVs cannot be beat.

More from iSeeCars.com:

If you’re interested in a new or used SUV, you can search over 4 million used and new cars, trucks, and SUVs with iSeeCars.com’s award-winning car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check report and Best Cars rankings. Whether you want a minivan, small SUV, or one of the SUVs profiled here, car buying has never been so easy.

This article, Most Reliable SUVs, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com