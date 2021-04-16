The names of the 8 victims murdered in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The names of the eight victims killed in Thursday’s mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility were released Friday evening.

Indianapolis Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said four of the victims were killed outside the building and another four inside while many employees were on a shift change or dinner break. At least five more victims were taken to the hospital for wounds from the shooting.

Officials said the mass shooting was committed by a 19-year-old former employee, Brandon Scott Hole, who had been reported to police before.

Identities of the 8 killed in the Indianapolis FedEx shooting:

Matthew R Alexander, 32

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Amarjeet Johal, 66

Jasvinder Kaur, 64

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Amarjit Skhon, 48

Karlie Smith, 19

John Weisert, 74

This story will be updated as we learn more about the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.