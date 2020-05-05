The Obamas to deliver virtual commencement address for class of 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will deliver a virtual commencement address for the class of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement comes as the pandemic has eliminated the possibility of most commencement ceremonies ranging from middle school to college around the US.
The Obamas announced Tuesday they will deliver the joint virtual speeches on YouTube on June 6.
It’s part of the “Dear Class of 2020” special, which will feature not only the Obamas but other “global leaders, celebrities, creators, and other voices.”
The event will also feature BTS, Lady Gaga, and Malala Yousafzai as commencement speakers.
President Obama will also appear with high school students on the primetime special “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” on May 16, airing on “all major networks” and online.
