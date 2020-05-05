The Obamas to deliver virtual commencement address for class of 2020

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 12: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama’s portrait, and […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will deliver a virtual commencement address for the class of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes as the pandemic has eliminated the possibility of most commencement ceremonies ranging from middle school to college around the US.

The Obamas announced Tuesday they will deliver the joint virtual speeches on YouTube on June 6.

It’s part of the “Dear Class of 2020” special, which will feature not only the Obamas but other “global leaders, celebrities, creators, and other voices.”

The event will also feature BTS, Lady Gaga, and Malala Yousafzai as commencement speakers.

I know how hard the #Classof2020 has worked to make it to graduation, so @BarackObama and I want to give you the celebration you deserve. That's why @ReachHigher and I are teaming up with @Youtube to host a virtual graduation on June 6! RSVP at https://t.co/TPcaSy43B8. pic.twitter.com/glLadzlZux — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 5, 2020

President Obama will also appear with high school students on the primetime special “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” on May 16, airing on “all major networks” and online.

Latest Stories: