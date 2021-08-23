The Pumpkin Spice Latte is returning to Starbucks

Fall menu favorites Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and more are available across the U.S. and Canada starting Aug. 24 | Credit: Starbucks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back earlier than ever.

Starbucks announced that the fall drink will return to stores on Tuesday, August 24th across the U.S. and Canada.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, and Pumpkin Scone will also return on Tuesday.

The date has officially fall-in! Starting tomorrow Aug. 24th, pumpkin returns to Starbucks stores across the U.S. and Canada, including the fall favorite duo Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.🎃https://t.co/7bMXAGDGhk — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) August 23, 2021

The “PSL” has been on the menu at Starbucks for nearly two decades.

You can get the Pumpkin Spice Latte hot or iced and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices while supplies last.