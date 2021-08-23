The Pumpkin Spice Latte is returning to Starbucks

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fall menu favorites Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and more are available across the U.S. and Canada starting Aug. 24 | Credit: Starbucks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back earlier than ever.

Starbucks announced that the fall drink will return to stores on Tuesday, August 24th across the U.S. and Canada.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, and Pumpkin Scone will also return on Tuesday.

The “PSL” has been on the menu at Starbucks for nearly two decades.

You can get the Pumpkin Spice Latte hot or iced and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News