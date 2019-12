(CNN) – Survey says: New York is the rudest city in America.

Business Insider asked 2,000 adults to choose the 5 rudest cities in the U.S.

More than 30% of respondents chose New York City.

The poll did not say why most people chose the city.

But Business Insider said stereotypes and sports rivalries may have had a lot to do with the answers they were given.

Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Boston rounded out the top 5 of the rudest cities in the U.S.

