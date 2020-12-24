Therapy dogs assist nursing home residents amid COVID-19

Residents of a Bronx nursing home in New York were treated to a visit from some furry friends on Friday, October 16. At the time, there were more than 490,000 positive cases of the virus across New York City, with a 1.5 percent positivity rate.

This video show pups Marley and Kida providing some much needed companionship to residents of the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, after if was forced to shut it’s doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the residents shown in the video was brought to tears after meeting Marley, describing the experience as “like heaven”.

In New York, as of December 23, Governor Andrew Cuomo released new COVID-19 restrictions requiring those traveling into the US via New York to quarantine. Hospitalizations due to the virus reached the highest level not seen since mid-May.