Therapy dogs getting ready for Thanksgiving goes viral

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s not the famous dogs around the poker table picture, but it comes in a close second.

Therapy K9s of Southwest Florida helped stage a Thanksgiving photo with six dogs all of which are therapy dogs and work in communities in southwest Florida.

