There’s apparently evidence that your cat might eat your corpse

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This story will either shock you or confirm what you’ve probably already been thinking.

A new study from the American Academy of Forensic Sciences found that your cat may very well eat your corpse if push comes to shove, the Washington Post reports.

Researchers at Colorado Mesas University’s Forensic Investigation Research Station – a facility known as a “body farm” – studied the consumption of two different human corpses by two different cats.

If you don’t know what a “body farm” is – it’s basically a research facility where “a few dozen corpses are decomposing.”

That’s happening so scientists and students can document what happens and report those results to help police, coroners, and medical examiners, as well as understand the decomposition process more.

According to the report published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences, remote cameras at the facility captured feral cats from the nearby areas eating the bodies.

The report added that both cats – a black one and a striped one – were eating bodies that were in the early stages of decomposition and both cats ate all the way to the bone.

The study noted that domestic cats are known as predators, not scavengers.

The cameras revealed that the body farm had more than 40 bodies for the cats to choose from, but each one returned to the same corpse it was eating the day before – one almost every night for 35 straight nights.

The Washington Post confirmed with cat behavior researcher Mikel Delgado that this is “not a behavior problem,” but rather “just a fact of life.”

She added that because humans project certain morals onto their pets, the pets are then expected to follow that moral code.

The study’s co-authors said the cats were just simply “looking for a food source,” which at that particular time and place happened to be”human remains.”

Latest Stories: