These 4 states are sending out more checks: See if you qualify

Editor’s note: This story was modified to include additional clarification from the Tennessee Department of Education.

(WJW) – While it seems as though the chance for all Americans to get a fourth stimulus check is growing dim, some states are doling out their own payments for certain residents.

Teachers, first responders or families in need will get additional checks or bonuses thanks to allocations in their state’s budget and other initiatives.

The list includes California, Florida New Mexico and Tennessee.

California: Gov. Gavin Newsom in July approved a budget that includes the $100 billion California Comeback Plan. The plan includes $12 billion in stimulus payments that will go to middle-class families. Nearly two-thirds of Californians will qualify for a stimulus check of $600. Qualified families with kids will get an additional $500. Those payments were to start in September.

Florida: First responders including officers, paramedics, EMTs and firefighters will get a one-time relief payment of up to $1,000 through the Florida’s Heroes initiative. According to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, the payments are “an appreciation of the many selfless sacrifices made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.” Teachers and principals will also receive $1,000 disaster relief payments.

New Mexico: More than 4,000 low-income households will receive a one-time payment of $750 in emergency financial assistance after a $5 million appropriation from the New Mexico Legislature. The payment will go to low-income residents who did not receive federal pandemic stimulus payments.

Tennessee: Yahoo! reports teachers in Tennessee will receive a $1,000 bonus to full-time teachers by the end of 2021. Part-time teachers will get $400.

The Tennessee Department of Education reached out to Nexstar, our parent company, to provide clarification to the teacher increases first reported by Yahoo, stating that payment is “equivalent to a one-time, 2% increase of the instructional component on the instructional component” of teacher pay. This means the dollar amount of the payment will vary by district.

There have been three rounds of stimulus payments for all Americans.

The White House and leaders in Congress have not given any indication that a fourth payment will be approved, and there’s been little other movement aside from online petitions and letters from lawmakers to President Joe Biden.

Progressive Democratic lawmakers on July 30 proposed legislation that would hand over recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments of up to $1,200 for adults and $600 for children.

The Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act is legislation designed to build a 21st century economy that is reflective of Americans’ everyday needs, according to a press release.

But there was no timeline given on if and when the legislation would be considered or how long it would take to implement the new programs if the bills were to be approved.