LIST: Do not travel to these countries, U.S. says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. has upgraded its ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory to include about 80% of all countries.
It’s part of a travel advisory update this week to “better reflect the CDC’s science-based Travel Health Notices that outline current issues affecting travelers’ health,” the state department said Monday.
The methodology determining which countries are restricted takes into account in-country testing availability, access to medical care, and other logistical factors, according to the agency.
Even for countries that are outside of the red, the state department strongly recommends “U.S.
citizens reconsider all travel abroad, and postpone their trips if possible.”
Here are all the countries under the ‘do not travel’ advisory:
- Burma (Myanmar) Travel Advisory (Added: March 30, 2021)
- Afghanistan Travel Advisory (Added: April 20, 2021)
- Antigua and Barbuda Travel Advisory (Added: April 20, 2021)
- Botswana Travel Advisory (Added: April 20, 2021)
- Montenegro Travel Advisory (Added: Feb. 16, 2021)
- Aruba Travel Advisory (Added: April 20, 2021)
- Barbados Travel Advisory (Added: April 20, 2021)
- Bermuda Travel Advisory (Added: April 20, 2021)
- Brazil Travel Advisory (Added: August 6, 2020)
- Curacao Travel Advisory (Added: April 9, 2021)
- French West Indies Travel Advisory (Added: Dec. 21, 2020)
- South Sudan Travel Advisory (Added: Feb. 22, 2021)
- Turks and Caicos Islands Travel Advisory (Added: April 20, 2021)
- Haiti Travel Advisory (Added: April 12, 2021)
- Indonesia Travel Advisory (Added: Jan. 12, 2021)
- Iran Travel Advisory (Added: August 6, 2020)
- Iraq Travel Advisory (Added: Jan. 25, 2021)
- Kenya Travel Advisory (Added: April 7, 2021)
- North Korea (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) Travel Advisory (Added: August 6, 2020)
- Kosovo Travel Advisory (Added: Dec. 14, 2020)
- Libya Travel Advisory (Added: August 6, 2020)
- Mali Travel Advisory (Added: August 6, 2020)
- Mozambique Travel Advisory (Added: April 12, 2021)
- Russia Travel Advisory (Added: August 6, 2020)
- Somalia Travel Advisory (Added: October 26, 2020)
- Syria Travel Advisory (Added: April 6, 2021)
- Tanzania Travel Advisory (Added: March 1, 2021)
- Turkmenistan Travel Advisory (Added: Oct. 5, 2020)
- Ukraine Travel Advisory (Added: April 20, 2021)
- Venezuela Travel Advisory (Added: Oct. 30, 2020)
- Yemen Travel Advisory (Added: August 6, 2020)
- French Guiana Travel Advisory (Added: August 6, 2020)
- Argentina Travel Advisory (Added: April 20, 2021)
- Bangladesh Travel Advisory (Added: April 20, 2021)
- Bolivia Travel Advisory (Added: April 20, 2021)
- Burkina Faso Travel Advisory (Added: March 22, 2021)
- Central African Republic Travel Advisory (Added: March 11, 2021)
- Chad Travel Advisory (Added: April 17, 2021)
- Cuba Travel Advisory (Added: August 6, 2020)
- Georgia Travel Advisory (Added: Dec. 14, 2020)
If you’re fully vaccinated, which means it has been two weeks after your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR two weeks after your one Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there are still safety recommendations the CDC wants you to follow if you’re traveling internationally.
The CDC says “all air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 3 days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months before they board a flight to the United States.”
Click here for all of the CDC recommendations for international travel during the pandemic.