LIST: Do not travel to these countries, U.S. says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. has upgraded its ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory to include about 80% of all countries.

It’s part of a travel advisory update this week to “better reflect the CDC’s science-based Travel Health Notices that outline current issues affecting travelers’ health,” the state department said Monday.

The methodology determining which countries are restricted takes into account in-country testing availability, access to medical care, and other logistical factors, according to the agency.

As travelers face ongoing risks due COVID-19, we have updated our Travel Advisories to better reflect @CDC’s science-based Travel Health Notices. We also considered logistics like testing availability and travel restrictions for U.S. citizens. https://t.co/Eu0gas8DZg. pic.twitter.com/R7GMnk8DIN — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) April 19, 2021

Even for countries that are outside of the red, the state department strongly recommends “U.S.

citizens reconsider all travel abroad, and postpone their trips if possible.”

Here are all the countries under the ‘do not travel’ advisory:

If you’re fully vaccinated, which means it has been two weeks after your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR two weeks after your one Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there are still safety recommendations the CDC wants you to follow if you’re traveling internationally.

The CDC says “all air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 3 days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months before they board a flight to the United States.”

Click here for all of the CDC recommendations for international travel during the pandemic.