These are the least and most segregated U.S. cities: UC Berkeley report

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – It appears that America is more segregated in major metropolitan areas.

That’s according to research from the University of California, Berkeley, which revealed 81% of regions with more than 200,000 residents are more segregated now than they were 30 years ago.

The study’s lead author said one possible reason for this is because Asians and Hispanics, the fastest-growing minority groups, are not integrating with white communities.

The research does not explain the reason behind this, but notes segregated communities of color typically have less access to health care and experience more police brutality.

Some of the most segregated communities include cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York and Philadelphia.

The biggest decreases in segregation have been seen in the southern United States. Cities like San Antonio and Miami are more fully integrated than they were three decades ago, the study reveled.

