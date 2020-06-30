These states are now requiring Californians to quarantine for 14 days

An arriving passenger wearing a face shield, left, collects her luggage in the baggage claim area of LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New York. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. The “travel advisory” affects three adjacent Northeastern states that managed to check the spread of the virus this spring as New York City became a hot spot. Travelers from mostly southern and southwestern states including Florida, Texas Arizona and Utah will be affected starting Thursday. The two-week quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California has been added to the list of states that New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut now require travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The travel advisory was issued by three states on Tuesday, ABC 7 New York reports.

Eight states have recently been added to the list that now stands at 16, including California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.

If you're traveling to New York from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days.



The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, LA, MS, NC, NV, SC, TN, TX, UT. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2020

The other states on that list were announced last week are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

Under the travel advisory, individuals traveling to or returning to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from states with increasing rates of COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. This includes travel by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation, officials said.

According to officials, the advisory does not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration through the course of travel.

Examples include stopping at rest stops for vehicles, buses, and/or trains; or layovers for air travel, bus travel, or train travel.

