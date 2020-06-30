These states are now requiring Californians to quarantine for 14 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California has been added to the list of states that New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut now require travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The travel advisory was issued by three states on Tuesday, ABC 7 New York reports.
Eight states have recently been added to the list that now stands at 16, including California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.
The other states on that list were announced last week are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
Under the travel advisory, individuals traveling to or returning to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from states with increasing rates of COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. This includes travel by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation, officials said.
According to officials, the advisory does not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration through the course of travel.
Examples include stopping at rest stops for vehicles, buses, and/or trains; or layovers for air travel, bus travel, or train travel.
