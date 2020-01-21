Thief caught on camera inside woman’s bedroom

ENGLEWOOD, FL (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A home intruder caught on camera thinks he can get away by taking the security camera with him but not before a snapshot was taken.

The woman that caught the thief on camera says they will be scared until this person is off the streets.

“My phone went off at 7:39 and I thought it was another app,” Kim Keir said.

It wasn’t another app, it was the security app connected to the new camera Keir just put in her mother’s room.

“I saw that picture and my stomach just sank,” Keir said.

Keir has the picture captured by the in-home security camera that the thief ended up stealing.

“I guess he went through the drawers, saw the camera and he took off right after that,” Keir said.

With no broken windows or locks, Charlotte County deputies checked a drawer for fingerprints as part of their investigation but it is unknown how this person got inside the house.

“With the bobcats and everything around here, I don’t know. I wouldn’t want to go through those woods,” Tom McWilliams, an Englewood resident, said.

Keir says she hopes the thief is caught, of course, but she wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else in the area.

“I’m more aware, it’s good to be notified of stuff like this,” McWilliams said.

“We should feel safe and now we don’t,” Keir said.