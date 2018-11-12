This airport is letting you pick up people at the gate for the first time since 9/11

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This file photo from May 8, 2013, shows fliers waiting to board a United Airlines flight at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. (Photo: M. Spencer Green, AP)

SEATTLE (KRON) - Remember the days when you used to greet your loved ones with open arms right at the gate as soon as they touched down at the airport?

A new measure at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is taking you way back to those days, according to the Seattle Times.

The new measure reportedly makes Sea-Tac the first airport in the United States to allow visitors beyond security since 9/11.

It's called the "Visitor Pass Program," and it allows people without tickets to access domestic travel gates only after a TSA screening.

The program will allow 50 visitors a day.

Here's how it works.

Sign up starts online before 1:30 p.m. on the day before you visit.

If TSA sends you an approval email, you'd pick up a pass when you arrive at the airport the next day.

Visitors with the special passes must also have a photo ID and go through the same TSA checkpoint as those with tickets.

The trial program is only available Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for now.

The trial ends Friday, Dec. 14.

The airport will then evaluate the response to the program at the end of the trial run and will make a final decision on whether or not the program will continue going forward.

