This Humane Society will put your ex’s name in a litter box for Valentine’s Day

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (KSNT) – Do you want to get back at your ex? In honor of Valentine’s day, this Thursday and Friday, the Jefferson County Humane Society will write your ex’s name on a litter box if you make a donation.
The donation can be any amount and can be made online or in person.
“Make us a donation and we will write their name on the trays we use for the litter boxes and we will let our kitties do their thing, and they will,” Kaitlan Claycamp-Johnson, a board member for the Humane Society, said.
The humane society is a nonprofit and all of the donations will help them take care of their animals.
CLICK HERE if you would like to donate.
