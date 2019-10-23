This is the best time to take blood pressure medication: study

(CNN) – A new study says taking blood pressure medication at bedtime could be better for you.

The research was published on Tuesday in the European Heart Journal.

It found people who take anti-hypertensive medicine at night had better-controlled blood pressure and a lower risk of death or illness from heart problems.

Officials say the biggest indication of cardiovascular disease risk happens when a person is asleep.

Researchers noted there is no data that shows taking blood pressure in the morning works best, even though it’s typically recommended.

They hope the study will help physicians recommend patients take blood pressure medicine at bedtime.

Latest News Headlines: