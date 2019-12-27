This is the biggest day for gift returns, according to UPS

Shipping companies are preparing for millions of people to return all those Christmas gifts they don’t like.

In fact, Jan. 2 could be the biggest day ever for holiday gift returns.

Several shipping companies have dubbed it National Returns Day.

UPS expects a record 1.9 million packages to be returned next Thursday – that’s a 26% increase from one year earlier.

And that prediction is just for UPS – and does not include packages sent through USPS or Fed-Ex.

UPS expects the record numbers because Jan. 2 is the first work day of the new year.

The company also said many people buy online with the intention of returning the product if they don’t like it.

