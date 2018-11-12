This petition wants stricter penalties for disobeying school bus lights, signs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo via WCMH

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - There's a petition on the White House website that would make it a federal crime to disregard the red lights and stop signs on a school bus.

The crime would be punishable with jail time and a $5,000 fine on the first offense.

The petition titled "Make bus stop safety a federal law," was created a day after three siblings were killed as they crossed an Indiana road to get on their school bus.

That incident was the first in a string of several that week that involved children being injured or killed at school bus stops.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers issued 548 school bus-related citations in 2017. There have been 415 citations issued statewide already this year.

The petition is seeking 100,000 signatures.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicate more than 1,300 people were killed in school transportation-related accidents from 2006 to 2015.

