National

This police department is looking for volunteers to get drunk

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 07:48 AM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 07:48 AM PST

KUZTOWN, Penn. - BOTTOMS UP! 

A police department in Pennsylvania is looking for people who will voluntarily get drunk in front of officers. 

According to a Facebook post by the Kutztown Borough Police Department, three volunteers are needed to help train officers to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during suspected DUI traffic stops.

The booze will even be provided by the police department. 

There are of course some requirements of the volunteers. 

You must be between the ages of 35 and 40 with no history of drug or alcohol abuse. You have to have a clean criminal history. You also need to be willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation, and sign a waiver releasing the police department of any liability. 

And lastly, you need to have a sober, responsible friend or family member take care of you after the session. 

Anyone interested can contact the Kutztown Borough Police Department.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App

    Don't Miss