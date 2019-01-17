This police department is looking for volunteers to get drunk
KUZTOWN, Penn. - BOTTOMS UP!
A police department in Pennsylvania is looking for people who will voluntarily get drunk in front of officers.
According to a Facebook post by the Kutztown Borough Police Department, three volunteers are needed to help train officers to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during suspected DUI traffic stops.
The booze will even be provided by the police department.
There are of course some requirements of the volunteers.
You must be between the ages of 35 and 40 with no history of drug or alcohol abuse. You have to have a clean criminal history. You also need to be willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation, and sign a waiver releasing the police department of any liability.
And lastly, you need to have a sober, responsible friend or family member take care of you after the session.
Anyone interested can contact the Kutztown Borough Police Department.
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD
Bay Area News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in Redwood City
- Car burglaries, homicides down in San Francisco, new report shows
- Solano County issues February CalFresh benefits early due to government shutdown
- San Francisco SPCA hosts jungle-themed pop-up on Embarcadero
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-