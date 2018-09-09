This university is blocking Netflix, streaming services in classrooms
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue University is blocking Netflix and other popular streaming services with little to no academic use in the classroom for a pilot program aimed at improving reliable connections to academic sites in the school's largest lecture halls.
School officials are blocking the streaming services for the first 10 weeks of the fall semester to test whether that will give students and faculty reliable connections for academic sites through Purdue Air Link, the West Lafayette campus' wireless service, The Journal & Courier reported .
The block will affect services such as Hulu, Netflix, Apple, iTunes and Steam in four of the university's largest lecture halls.
So far, there haven't been concerns or complaints from students and faculty about the blocking technology, said Julie Kercher-Updike, Purdue's deputy chief information officer.
"I expected to hear back with some mumbles and groans," she said. "What I heard back was one faculty member saying, 'How can I get this shut off in my classroom?' ... I did not receive any emails from faculty saying that they thought this was a bad thing."
Kercher-Updike said to expect a recommendation about whether the blocking technology will be installed in other classrooms.
"I think we really want to drive this through the semester, as students ... start to let their minds wander and want to listen to something other than a biology class," said Mark Sonstein, executive director of Purdue's IT infrastructure services. "Then I think maybe we'll see more activity. Right now, it's too early in the semester for anybody to be actively pursuing other things in the class time."
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN
Previous
Les Moonves is about to leave CBS,...
Next
14-year-old charged as adult in rape,...
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Les Moonves resigns from CBS
- Delta Fire in Shasta County chars over 40,000 acres, 5-percent contained
- Food truck refuses service to law enforcement
- 49ers lose season opener to Minnesota Vikings 24-16
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.