Thousands of dollars stolen from newlyweds hours after vows

BRADENTON, FL (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Hours after a couple in Florida said their ‘I dos,’ a thief decided to do something too, break into a car and steal thousands of dollars from the newlyweds.

It was a perfect wedding.

A night of firsts: first dance, first kiss, and then something no one expected.

“Just confused on why someone would want to hurt us on our wedding night you know,” Emma Cox said.

While Emma Cox and her husband Chris danced the night away with family and friends, a thief was waiting to strike.

“Kind of just sucks,” Emma said.

She stole, on the low estimate, three to four thousand dollars gifted to the newlyweds.

“This person is probably broken and hurting for something,” Chris said.

It was around 9:30 p.m. that surveillance video shows the thief pull in.

She’s alone in a silver early 2000s Ford Explorer.

For nearly two hours she waits in the parking lot, then makes her move.

The marketing director of the pavilion at Mixon Farms believes an outside vendor was involved.

The father of the bride parked his truck, went just on the other side of some trees in the pavilion to get more gifts to load and, within seconds, that thief struck. She timed it perfectly.

“That looked like an inside job,” Chris said.

The bag filled with the envelopes was in the back seat.

“We believe that someone texted her or called her or just let her know that, hey this is the bag that you need to look,” Emma said.

The couple now focused on the memories no one can take away and figuring out when they might have to say their I do’s again.

The thief stole their marriage certificate too.

“My heart is still happy and she can’t take those away,” Emma said.