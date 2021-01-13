Thousands of National Guard troops fill halls of U.S. Capitol



Throngs of National Guard troops filled the US Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, January 13, as the House debated whether to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

The large deployment of troops inside and outside the building came one week after a deadly attack on the Capitol following a pro-Trump rally.

Officials said the number of National Guard troops deployed to the city would increase to at least 10,000 by Saturday, up from an initial deployment of 6,200 from Washington and five nearby states, to increase security ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

This footage, filmed by Suzanne Lynch of The Irish Times, was captured as the House debated an article of impeachment accusing the president of inciting his followers to attack the Capitol the previous week.



Latest Stories: