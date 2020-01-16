Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Three arrested after cages found in Alabama home

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Three people in Alabama are facing child abuse charges after police found cages in their home.

Police arrested a 69-year-old, 66-year-old and a 30-year-old after conducting a welfare check.

They discovered two wooden cages with locks on the property.

Authorities say there is evidence four children ages 3 to 11 had been locked inside several times.

They were removed from the home.

A fifth child who is just eight months old and wasn’t home at the time of the visit has also been placed in the county’s care.

All three suspects are being held on bonds over $120,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News