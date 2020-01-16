Three arrested after cages found in Alabama home

(CNN) — Three people in Alabama are facing child abuse charges after police found cages in their home.

Police arrested a 69-year-old, 66-year-old and a 30-year-old after conducting a welfare check.

They discovered two wooden cages with locks on the property.

Authorities say there is evidence four children ages 3 to 11 had been locked inside several times.

They were removed from the home.

A fifth child who is just eight months old and wasn’t home at the time of the visit has also been placed in the county’s care.

All three suspects are being held on bonds over $120,000.