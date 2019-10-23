Tiffany & Co. selling diamond-filled Advent calendar for $112,000

Live Now
NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – For a lucky few, the fifth day of Christmas isn’t the only day they can expect to receive gold rings.

Tiffany and Co. is selling its own advent calendar loaded with luxury jewelry.

It’s called the Ultimate Advent Calendar.

The impressive 4-foot tall display holds one treat for every day in December before Christmas.

It weighs 335 pounds and will be hand-delivered and assembled in customers’ homes.

There are only four available – and the price tag is $112,000.

Some of the items include diamond, platinum, and gold jewelry, as well as a cup, clothespin, and a harmonica made of sterling silver.

The company isn’t revealing everything inside its advent calendar – but for just $112,000 – isn’t it more fun to just be surprised?

