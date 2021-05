A tiger that was seen roaming a neighborhood in Houston last week was introduced to his new habitat at a sanctuary in Murchison, Texas.

India the tiger made headlines last week when he was spotted wandering through a suburban street on Sunday, May 11.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, India arrived at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch on May 15, and was in a temporary enclosure until he adjusted and was ready for the larger space.