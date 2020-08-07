TikTok responds after Trump signs executive order to ban app

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN Newssource) – TikTok on Friday issued a statement after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to ban the music app and WeChat in 45 days over national security fears.

In a statement posted online, TikTok said it was “shocked” by Trump’s order, which they claimed was “issued without any due process.”

“For nearly a year, we have sought to engage with the US government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been expressed,” TikTok said. “What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.”

“We will pursue all remedies available to us in order to ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and our users are treated fairly – if not by the Administration, then by the US courts,” TikTok added.

According to the order, the video-sharing social media app can not operate in the US for 45 days unless it is sold by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Microsoft has reportedly been in talks to purchase TikTok from ByteDance.

Trump’s order accused TikTok of capturing information like location data and browsing histories from users.

The order goes on to say China’s government could use that information to track federal employees and build dossiers that could later be used for blackmail.

Tech experts are split on TikTok. Most acknowledge the app could be abused to capture personal data, but they say that’s true for many other apps as well.

