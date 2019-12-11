Time Magazine names climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year

(KRON/CNN) – Time Magazine has chosen Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year.

The 16-year-old is a Swedish climate crisis activist and is the youngest person to be named.

Charles Lindbergh was the youngest at 25 years old when he got named in 1927.

The City of San Francisco has also honored the teen with a mural near Union Square.

Each year, the magazine features the most influential person, group, movement or idea of the previous 12 months.

Last year, it was “The Guardians,” a group of journalists who have been targeted or assaulted for their work. In 2017, it was “The Silence Breakers,” the group of people who came forward to report sexual misconduct.

Past Persons of the Year include Adolf Hitler, Ayatollah Khomeini and Joseph Stalin.