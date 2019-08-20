Time to plan your Thanksgiving travel, experts say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s months away, but experts say it’s never too early to plan for Thanksgiving travel.
According to consumer reports, you’ll find the lowest holiday airfares if you book travel before September.
For last-minute travelers, there’s still hope for low-priced airfares.
According to new numbers from the online travel search engine Sky Scanner, some great Thanksgiving holiday travel deals in the past have been found two to three weeks in advance.
The website says those beginning their travels on Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving can find the best deals one month to two weeks in advance.
