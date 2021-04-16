Timeline: U.S. mass shootings in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The United States has been rattled by several mass shootings in 2021, just under four months into the year.

People woke to the news Friday that at least eight people were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday – many more were injured.

Gun Violence Archive has compiled a mass shooting database going back to 2012 in the U.S.

The non-profit defines mass shootings as four or more people who were shot and injured or killed in the same general location, not including the shooter. Note that GVA includes non-fatal mass shootings in its reports.

According to the GVA database, there have so far been at least 11 mass shootings in the U.S. in which at least four or more people were killed in 2021.

Among the high-profile cases were the Atlanta-area shootings during which the gunman killed eight people at three businesses, six of whom were Asian.

Just days later, 10 were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Most recently, another shooting involved a former 49ers player who killed a well-known doctor and his family members in South Carolina.