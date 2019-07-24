Tinder to warn LGBTQ users when they’re in countries with discriminatory laws

(CNN) – Tinder is trying to protect its LGBTQ users.

The dating app says a new safety feature called Traveler Alert will inform LGBTQ users when they’ve entered a part of the world that criminalizes same-sex consensual activity.

The feature will also hide their profiles by default.

Tinder says the tool is aimed to protect individuals in nearly 70 countries where there are laws targeting LGBTQ people, and in some cases, where police have been known to use dating apps as tools for potential entrapment.

Tinder is available in 190 countries and in more than 40 languages.

The feature will roll out in the coming days.