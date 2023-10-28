(KRON) — Actor Matthew Perry has died, according to TMZ. He was 54 years old.

The outlet reported Saturday that the “Friends” star appeared to have drowned at a home in the Los Angeles area.

TMZ, citing sources, said Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home. No foul play was involved, the outlet added.

Perry is most famous for his starring role as “Chandler Bing” in the 1990s sitcom “Friends.” He was also in films such as “Fools Rush In,” “The Whole Nine Yards” and “17 Again.”

