Today is 02/02/2020: First global Palindrome Day in 909 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today’s date – 02/02/2020 – is a palindrome.
That means it’s the same when read backwards and forwards.
But it’s not just any old palindrome.
It’s 02/02/2020 in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format.
This is the only time such a date will happen this century, CNN reports.
The previous palindrome date in all formats happened 909 years ago on 11/11/1111.
There won’t be another until 03/03/3030.
Palindrome comes from the Greek works “palin” meaning “again, back” and “dromos” meaning “running,” according to Dictionary.com
