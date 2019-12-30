Today is National Bacon Day!

(CNN) – Meat lovers rejoice!

It’s National Bacon Day on Monday, Dec. 30.

Have it any you want – with eggs, on a burger or salad, as a pizza topping, or on a doughnut or even by itself~!

Also known simply as Bacon Day, the celebration was created in 1997 by Danya “D” Goodman and Meff” Human Cannonball” Goodman to bring people together.

The founders recommended eating bacon while viewing movies that feature actor Kevin Bacon – or films that have the word “bacon” in the title.

The unofficial holiday falls on Dec. 30 every year.

