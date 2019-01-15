National

Today is the last day to enroll for health insurance through Covered California

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 09:22 AM PST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 09:22 AM PST

Today is the last day to enroll for health insurance through Covered California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Happening today is the deadline to enroll in Covered California health insurance.

If you missed the original deadline in December, you still have until tonight at midnight to get health insurance. 

If you sign up by today, your coverage would begin on Feb. 1. 

To enroll in a plan, you can visit coveredca.com. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App

    Don't Miss