Today is the last day to enroll for health insurance through Covered California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Happening today is the deadline to enroll in Covered California health insurance.

If you missed the original deadline in December, you still have until tonight at midnight to get health insurance.

If you sign up by today, your coverage would begin on Feb. 1.

To enroll in a plan, you can visit coveredca.com.

